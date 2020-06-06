TruBlue franchise takes home care off people’s shoulders

Jennifer Corder

FORT MILL – When Jennifer Corder was working in senior home care, she saw something that troubled her. Many older adults were getting the physical care they needed, but their homes were falling down around them.

That inspired Corder to launch her new business, TruBlue Total House Care of Fort Mill.

“I was a nurse for 20 years and I love TruBlue’s focus on serving the senior population,” Corder said. “The house itself is such an important part of aging in place safely and comfortably.”

The full-service house care company offers bundled and unbundled services. Clients can hire TruBlue for handyman repairs, cleaning services, emergency repairs, landscaping, seasonal services and minor home renovations.

TruBlue offers a monthly maintenance program to clients looking for house-care solutions, such as older adults and busy families who want the comfort and convenience of owning a home without worrying about the maintenance hassles.

The company also works with homeowners, Realtors and rental property owners who need to get homes move-in ready quickly and keep them maintained.

As a former single mother and now a full-time business owner, she acknowledges how stressful it can be to hire contractors.

“Trying to find contractors and then have strangers in your home can be nerve-wracking, especially when you have children and you’re working full-time, but taking on the ‘to-do list’ on your own can be never-ending,” she said. “It’s so hard to find the time to keep up with everything your home needs and spend quality time with your family on the weekends. While our family does many of our maintenance chores together, we’d rather have someone else do them for us so we can get that time back to do something we enjoy.”

Want to learn more?

Call 803-650-3109, email JCorder@TruBlueHouseCare.com or visit www.trubluehousecare.com/fort-mill/ for details.