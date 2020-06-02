Spencer, Samuel re-elected to planning commission leadership

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Planning Commission re-elected Sam Spencer as chair and Keba Samuel as vice-chair at the June 1 meeting.

Spencer has served on the planning commission since 2015 and on ts executive committee for the past three years. Samuel is entering her fourth year on the commission.

The commission’s year comes to a close with the adoption of multiple policy documents, including an Economic Mobility and Equity Statement as well as an Environmental Sustainability Statement. Samuel led the process of adopting these policies.

“I look forward to continuing to work with Sam and Keba on issues at the intersection of land use, upward mobility, transportation and the environment,” Charlotte City Councilman Larken Egleston said.