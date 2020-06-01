Senate leader calls on Cooper to be more forceful to combat rioters

By Nyamekye Daniel

(The Center Square) – Senate Leader Phil Berger is calling out Gov. Roy Cooper for failing to preempt a second round of rioting over the weekend in North Carolina.

Protests erupted in Raleigh, Charlotte, Fayetteville and Greensboro in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man from Minneapolis who died in custody after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.

The demonstrations that started in Charlotte on May 29 were peaceful during the day but turned violent at night in some areas May 30 and 31. Several buildings and businesses were vandalized and looted, including a civil rights museum and North Carolina’s Market House, a state landmark and a U.S. Civil War site.

Cooper said May 31 that 450 National Guardsmen and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol would be deployed to the cities after requests from local mayors.

Berger said June 1 the governor should have taken earlier action to prevent the violence.

“Last night should have been anticipated and additional steps, including [the] imposition of a curfew and early deployment of National Guard resources, should have been taken,” Berger said. “There is no excuse.”

Similar demonstrations occurred throughout the nation in response to video footage showing a Minneapolis police officer pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck. Derek Chauvin, the officer captured in the viral video kneeing Floyd, was fired and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other officers involved in the incident were fired but have not been charged.

Cooper’s office did not respond to request for comment. He condemned the rioters May 31 for the damage caused, but said people should be prioritized over property.

“Black lives do matter,” Cooper said, adding headlines about the riots “drowned out” the protesters’ message.

“I do know that many of the mayors have told me that peaceful protest occurred during most of the day in the cities. That night, different people came in, and they have various strategies to maintain order,” Cooper said. “We want to give people who want to express their opinions room and space and time to do that.”

Mayors in the affected cities have issued curfews in an effort to curb the violence.

Berger said Cooper needed to lead with more force and certitude to end “what more and more looks like organized domestic terrorism.”

“Only a fool would think that permitting lawlessness on night one would result in different behavior on night two,” he said.