Rezoning allows for 185-foot building in SouthPark

Photo courtesy of City of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – Dominion Realty Partners LLC has gotten the rezoning it needs to redevelop the two-story Fifth Third Bank branch on Fairview Road into a 185-foot building with up to 325 multi-family units.

The building will include up to 1,500 square feet of non-residential uses on the ground floor, four-level parking deck and 500 square feet of open space. It’s located across the street from SouthPark Mall.

Dominion Realty Partners is contributing $150,000 to the Charlotte Housing Trust Fund and $150,000 to support pedestrian improvements, including the three-mile SouthPark Loop Trail.

Councilman Tariq Bokhari said the project had a lot of support from the neigborhood and business community, but he learned within the past two weeks about unresolved issues involving a neighboring lot. He credited the petitioner and the neighbor for having productive conversations. He encouraged both parties to continue to work together.