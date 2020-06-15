Rebyc Security rolls out cyber security services for remote working

Patrick Barry

CHARLOTTE – Rebyc Security has introduced cyber security penetration testing services to help address new and growing insecurities in remote working arenas.

The services – designed to identify network gaps and weaknesses before cyber attackers do – will help companies reduce revenue and data losses, business disruptions, and damages to employee and brand reputations.

Rebyc Security offers these services to chief information security officers and information security officers employed by banks and credit unions as well as healthcare and insurance companies.

“The pandemic has created many new ways for cyber attackers to steal revenues and sensitive corporate and employee data by attacking the highly vulnerable networks and technologies used by remote workers,” said Patrick Barry, Rebyc Security’s chief information officer. “These new services help address a broad range of unprecedented and unusual circumstances caused by the pandemic in a proactive, methodical way.”

Visit www.rebycsecurity.com for details.