Rack Room Shoes commits $1M toward diversity programming

CHARLOTTE – Rack Room Shoes has committed $1 million toward a diversity plan that includes scholarships, internships, mentoring programs and other donations for education and economic development in the Black community.

The Charlotte-based footwear retailer’s diversity plan will also include implicit bias and cultural training at their 500-plus stores and corporate offices.

“We are at the moment in history where change is crucial for the betterment of our company and the communities we serve,” said Brenda Christmon, director of corporate communications of Rack Room Shoes. “The recent, senseless killings of Ahmad Aubrey, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, as well as far too many others, have sparked conversations about racial injustices and inequities that are long overdue.”

The $1 million commitment consists of $200,000 per year for five years.

The company donates more than $200,000 per year through its local community program and has provided more than 324,000 pairs of new shoes to children in need and raised more than $8.8 million through a partnership with Shoes That Fit.