Police departments say brutality elsewhere strains community relations

CHARLOTTE – Jeff Estes believes the actions of a Minneapolis police officer that dug his knee into the back of George Floyd’s neck on May 25 not only challenged his life’s work but also went against all that humanity stands for.

Estes serves as deputy chief for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. “I think there is a misconception that permeates through the community, which is to say just because we wear and share a uniform with a badge on it means that we agree with the behavior that we saw that cost the life of a citizen,”

Estes said during a May 30 press conference. “That couldn’t be further than the truth. In fact, most of us have given our adult lives to uphold all that’s honorable, all that’s good, and trying to be a protector, a person the citizens can look up to and who upholds humanity at the highest regard.”

CMPD has worked to rebuild community relationships after an officer fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott, a 43-year-old black man. Scott’s death in 2016 led to several days of protests.

Chief Kerr Putney expressed his frustration how the behavior of a rogue officer in Minnesota can put others in jeopardy during a discussion with city activists posted May 29 on CMPD’s Facebook page.

“It made our jobs in this profession a lot harder,” Putney said. “It’s ridiculous, it’s disgusting, it’s frustrating and we’re getting tired of it. It’s a slap in the face and an affront to all the good officers who are doing some fantastic work. This overshadows that. This sets us back decades.”

Several other law enforcement agencies across the Charlotte region have spoken out against the police actions leading up to Floyd’s death,

including the Matthews, Pineville, Waxhaw and Monroe police departments.

“The men and women of the Matthews Police Department are highly trained to be professional, empathetic and humane to everyone we encounter,” Clark Pennington wrote in a June 1 letter.

“Our officers also understand the importance of compassion and respect.”



The Pineville Police Department released a statement May 29 that supported the firing of officers involved in Floyd’s arrest, saying their actions lacked compassion and empathy for his life.



“The Pineville police officers have worked tirelessly to foster relationships in all communities in which we serve,” continued the statement. “Unfortunately, actions such as this at times tend to break down all

that the community and the officers have worked together to build.”



Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey released a jointstatement about Floyd’s death May 30 with Monroe Police Chief Brian Gillard, as well as Nathel Hailey, of the Union County NAACP, and J.N. Coble, of the Union

County Baptist Minster’s Fellowship.

The statement said they would pray for peaceful demonstrations but not condone unlawful rioting.

“The Union County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe Police Department will work endlessly to maintain the trust and faith of the community it serves,” according to the statement. “Their mutual commitment to proper and lawful policing, respect for all life and their deep desire to work cooperatively with the public and organizations such as the NAACP and the Baptist Minister’s Fellowship demonstrates an example we should

all be proud of in Union County.