Office building to be redeveloped near SouthPark mall

Here’s a rendering of what the building and parking structure could look like. Photo courtesy of City of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – A rezoning unanimously approved by Charlotte City Council on June 15 will allow the RE/MAX Executive building at 2901 Coltsgate Road to be redeveloped into more versatile mixed-use site.

The petitioner, 2901 LLC, plans to demolish the two-story 19,046-square-foot building and surface parking lot on the 1.12-acre site in favor of developing a six-story, 96,000-square-foot building with a five-story parking structure.

Most of it will be office with 3,500 square feet dedicated to retail, restaurant or personal service on the ground floor. Automotive service stations, group homes, hotels, gas stations and CBD/vape shops are not allowed.