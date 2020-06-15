Novant Health updating hours for COVID-19 respiratory, screening assessment centers

CHARLOTTE – Novant Health is updating its operating hours for respiratory and screening assessment centers in North Carolina, beginning June 16.

Hours at most centers will be weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., while the East Charlotte location (5501 Executive Center Drive) will operate from 8 a.m. to noon.

Respiratory assessment centers are designed to test and treat patients, who are experiencing moderate to severe respiratory symptoms associated with the coronavirus. Screening centers, which include mobile locations, evaluate patients with symptoms and will test patients, as clinically necessary. While appointments are not required, Novant Health recommends anyone experiencing symptoms first contact their primary care provider to get advice on whether they should be further evaluated.

Patients without an established care provider are encouraged to use the online coronavirus assessment tool at www.NovantHealth.org/coronavirus or call the helpline 1-877-9NOVANT.

Novant Health currently has respiratory and screening assessment centers at the following locations:

Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Clinic (3149 Freedom Drive in Charlotte), East Charlotte (5501 Executive Center Drive, Charlotte), Huntersville (16525 Holly Crest Lane Suite 120), Matthews (3330 Siskey Pkwy.) and Salisbury (1904 Jake Alexander Blvd. Suite 301).