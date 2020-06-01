Mecklenburg County ramps up contact tracing of COVID-19

CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County Public Health is using new software and a new state website to expand its contact tracing program to assist with the follow-up of positive COVID-19 cases.

The health department is using HealthSpace and North Carolina’s new COVID-19 Community Team Outreach Tool to assist with monitoring and follow-up of COVID-19 cases and known close contacts.

The new software tools allow Mecklenburg County Public Health to automate workflows, streamline case and known contact communication, and align and integrate with statewide COVID-19 response systems.

The health department has also trained and added more than 100 additional staff to conduct COVID-19 contact tracing activities, bringing the total number of staff trained to assist with case investigation and contact tracing to 170.

“We are very pleased to expand our tracing efforts to reduce the risk of spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said. “The risk of developing COVID-19 depends on exposure, and contact tracing helps identify exposed individuals who are at increased risk of infection.”

Visit https://www.MeckNC.gov/COVID-19/Pages/Contact-Tracing.aspx for details.