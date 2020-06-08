Mayor Lyles says city leaders want to listen to protestors

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles gets feedback from the public May 30 outside the Charlotte Mecklenburg Government Center. Ken Brown/City of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – Vi Lyles was among elected leaders in the background watching Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts talk to the media about protests that turned violent in the nights following the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott, a black man, on Sept. 20, 2016.

Days later, Lyles rolled out a plan designed to address issues that went to the root of strained race relations, including affordable housing and wages.

That work helped build momentum toward an eventual campaign for mayor. Lyles defeated Roberts in the Democratic primary the following September and became the city’s first female African American mayor in November 2017.

Lyles now finds herself in the foreground addressing protests that turned violent in the nights following the death of George Floyd, a black man in Minnesota caught on video with the knee of a police officer on his neck for several minutes.

A lot of people have asked Lyles to compare the two rally points. She doesn’t feel like it’s an appropriate comparison, describing Floyd’s death as “a national sentiment.”

Lyles declared a state of emergency on May 30, but she has stopped short of declaring a city-wide curfew. In 2016, the city had a midnight curfew in place after the third night of protests.

“I believe deeply that people ought to be able to protest, they ought to be able to protest within the law. I think that a curfew limits that right,” Lyles said during a June 3 press conference.

Since the most recent protests began May 29 in the Beatties Ford Road corridor, they’ve followed the same trend – peaceful, uplifting demonstrations during the day giving way to violent, riotous behavior at night.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports that protesters have thrown rocks, bottles and fireworks at officers, requiring some to seek medical attention.

CMPD has had to use chemical agents to disperse crowds.

Some protesters have taken to social media to complain that police were the ones inciting the crowds. Queen City Nerve caught on video how officers closed off two ends of a street and released a chemical agent into the crowd, prompting CMPD to tweet that it was conducting an internal review of the situation.

Officers made 97 arrests through mid-day June 1, including Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston, who maintains he was there to help de-escalate police and protesters. He was arrested on charges of failure

to disperse.

Police have arrested several othes on weapons charges, including those with an automatic rifle with two 30-round magazines, two machetes, a baseball bat and a metal pole.

While demonstrations at Freedom Park and SouthPark Mall were peaceful, some businesses in Uptown sustained damage, including Epic Times, a black-owned jewelry store in the Epicentre, and The King’s Kitchen, a nonprofit restaurant that donates proceeds to feeding the hungry.

Lyles acknowledged May 30 she doesn’t have all the answers and that it will take the community to determine those.

“We don’t have a step that we’re going to take,” Lyles said. “There’s not going to be any fast announcement of a next new program. What we’re going to be is deliberate listeners, and we’re going to try very hard to address the needs that we are seeing at this great time of a pandemic, at this great time that we find African American men jeopardized in so many ways and at this great time that Charlotte has the opportunity as the 15th largest city in this country to be a model for what happens.”

This story ran in the June 5 print edition of South Charlotte Weekly.