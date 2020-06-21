Legion delivers messages of hope to Novant Health ICU Ward

Legion Brewing delivered trees with encouraging messages on them to intensive care unit workers. Photo courtesy of Legion Brewing

CHARLOTTE – Legion Brewing’s latest beer, Next Chapter IPA, highlights the community’s strength, support and resilience as it begins moving into a new, uncharted time.

In correlation of the beer release, Legion’s Plaza Midwood and SouthPark taprooms displayed “Trees of Resilience,” asking guests to write and hang messages of positivity and strength addressed to healthcare heroes. Staff delivered the trees to Intensive Care Unit staff at Novant Presbyterian Hospital.

“All of the ICU team is so appreciative of the kindness shown by Legion Brewing and its patrons,” ICU Nurse Manager Cindy Little said. “We have shared the notes with our team of nurses, techs, physicians and respiratory therapists. This outpouring of support brings a smile to all of us.”

The trees signify support as we continue to learn and grow while moving into the “next chapter.”

“We wanted to allow a way for our community to share hopeful thoughts and messages to those who see the worst of the beast every day,” said Claire Shiflett, community relations manager at Legion.

Next Chapter East Coast IPA is available for purchase in four-pack cans in the Plaza Midwood and SouthPark taprooms. A portion of proceeds will go to Anuvia Prevention and Recovery Center.

Legion describes the brew as a tropical beer brewed with newly released Lotus, Strata and Mackinac hop varieties to produce aromatic notes of pineapple and rhubarb.