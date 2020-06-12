HVAC technician saves family from fire

Fully Involved Media Group LLC

CHARLOTTE — A mother and daughter were rescued from a house fire June 6 after an HVAC technician spotted smoke and sprang into action.

Jim Washer, of One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, was driving to his next appointment on Rea Road in south Charlotte when he saw black smoke billowing over top of the trees.

Curious, he drove toward the smoke and quickly realized the situation was serious.

Flames were shooting out of the roof of a house on the corner of Rea Road and Carmel Estates and there were no firefighters in sight. Washer said he could smell the smoke as soon as he got out of his car.

Without hesitation, he called 911 and ran into the house, saving a mother and daughter who didn’t even realize the home was on fire. He also saved the family’s dog, cat and lizard.

As a result of Washer’s speedy and selfless actions, there were no injuries and firefighters arrived in time to put out the fire. He made sure the family had a place to stay and has even kept in touch.

The day after the fire, Washer said he got a text from the mother thanking him for his help.

“They were calling me a hero. I’m not a hero,” he said. “I was just in the right place at the right time.”

Washer said once he saw the smoke, he couldn’t ignore it. Something inside him told him not to.

“I’m not that kind of person,” Washer said. “I hope someone would do the same for me and my wife in that situation.”

“I’m just glad that I was there and God gave me the peace of mind to go in there and help somebody out and save some animals,” he added.

Andrew Tetreault, of Fully Involved Media Group, arrived on the scene at the same time as firefighters and filmed footage of the flames.

