Humane Society of Charlotte launches pet photo contest

CHARLOTTE – The Humane Society of Charlotte kicked off the Beach Body Hottie Pet Photo Contest to raise money to support homeless animals in Charlotte and the life-saving work done by the organization.

The fundraiser focuses on pets in the community (and not just the dogs and cats). The society is urging pet owners to submit a summertime photo of their companion.

“We know people love to show off their fur-babies and we’re raising money to support HSC in the process,” said Shelley Lyttle, humane education manager. “Win-win!”

Submit photos at www.gogophotocontest.com/hscbeachbodypet.

All submissions require a $5 entry fee and $1 per vote per photo. Money raised will support the Humane Society of Charlotte.



