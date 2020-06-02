Foxcroft Wine Co. reopening dining rooms, patios at Charlotte locations

CHARLOTTE – Foxcroft Wine Co. will reopen the dining rooms and patios June 2 of all three Charlotte locations.

Owner Conrad Hunter said the health and safety of staff and guests is the company’s top priority. Staff has been training to meet the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Interim Guidelines for Restaurant reopening.

“We recognize that restaurants and bars will be operating with a new set of rules and procedures for the foreseeable future,” Hunter said. “Along with increased sanitation practices and the use of personal protective equipment by our staff, we will be launching a new reservation system.”

Foxcroft will be taking reservations by phone for the first week. On June 9, all three locations will start taking reservations through Resy.

“We will accommodate walk-in table requests to the best of our ability, but we encourage our guests to book a reservation in advance and to honor that reservation time,” Hunter said. “This will help us to cut down on crowds gathering near the entrance of the restaurant, and it will help us to best seat our limited number of tables.

Below are a few more changes that will be effective June 2:

• Operating dining rooms and patios at 50% capacity.

• Seating tables largely by reservation instead of walk-ins.

• Spacing tables at least eight feet apart.

• Sanitizing tables and chairs between each party, and increased sanitation throughout the restaurant.

• Staff wearing personal protection equipment, including masks.

The upscale wine bar, restaurant and retail shop has locations in Dilworth (1235 East Blvd.), SouthPark ((7824 Fairview Road) and Waverly (7416 Waverly Walk Ave.)