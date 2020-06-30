Fourth of July march to promote activism among youth

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Children’s March provides an opportunity to educate and encourage youth to use their voices for change.

Children and families in and around the Charlotte area; will have the opportunity to dance, sing, chant, and march for a better future at 10 a.m. July 4 at First Ward Park.

This event will host youth leaders of all ages, community champions and organizations for change.

Organizers encourage participants to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Visit www.facebook.com/ccmarch2020 for details.

