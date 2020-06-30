Fourth of July march to promote activism among youth

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Children’s March provides an opportunity to educate and encourage youth to use their voices for change.
Children and families in and around the Charlotte area; will have the opportunity to dance, sing, chant, and march for a better future at 10 a.m. July 4 at First Ward Park.
This event will host youth leaders of all ages, community champions and organizations for change.
Organizers encourage participants to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Visit www.facebook.com/ccmarch2020 for details.
Become a CMG Insider! Subscribe to our daily email newsletter to stay on top of everything we are publishing in print and online. Click here to be added to the distribution list.
Leave a Reply