Foundry Commercial brokers sale light industrial condos

The Dogwood South Industrial Center offers smaller businesses the opportunity to own new light industrial property in a location with access to I-485 and I-77, according to Casey Mulhern. Photo courtesy of Foundry Commercial

CHARLOTTE – Foundry Commercial announced the sale of two light industrial condos in the Dogwood South Industrial Center. These sales represent the third and fourth that Foundry has completed at this center alone.

Foundry’s Casey Mulhern represented the seller – developer Jack Spencer and Chandler England of Dogwood Holdings LLC – in the recent transactions. One condo remains for sale.

“In spite of the global spread of COVID-19, we have stayed the course and continue to close transactions on behalf of our clients,” Mulhern said. “The sale of these two light industrial condos drives home the fact that the Charlotte market remains healthy during what many consider an uncertain economic time.”

The two properties – located in units C and E at 10815 John Price Road – accounted for 5,980 square feet and 6,164 square feet, respectively.

