Flagship Healthcare Properties acquires medical office buildings in Hickory

Flagship Healthcare Properties acquired the medical office buildings through its private real estate investment trust, Flagship Healthcare Trust Inc. Photo courtesy of FHS

CHARLOTTE – Flagship Healthcare Properties, an outpatient healthcare real estate firm, has expanded its North Carolina footprint with the acquisition of three outpatient medical office buildings in Hickory, totaling 88,000 square feet.

The medical office buildings have an overall occupancy of 96% and include major tenants such as the Veteran’s Administration Hickory Outpatient Clinic, which focuses on the primary care, general mental health, audiology and optometry services for veterans in the region; and A Woman’s View that provides obstetrics and gynecology, primary care, imaging and laboratory services.

Included in the portfolio are practices associated with Frye Regional Medical Center, providing behavioral health, internal medicine, primary care and pulmonary services.

“We are very pleased to be able to grow our presence in Hickory and continue to add scale in our home market of the Charlotte region,” said Gerald Quattlebaum, executive vice president of acquisitions. “Hickory has a strong healthcare market that serves a sizable population in the northwest area of North Carolina.”