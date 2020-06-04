Family collects 1,400 books for Freedom School Partners

Owen (12), Cormac (10), Agnes (8) and Eamon Moore (6) launched a book drive to prevent summer reading loss among children from vulnerable communities. Photo courtesy of Freedom School Partners

CHARLOTTE – The Moore family collected 1,400 books through a virtual supply drive for Freedom School Partners.

Elisha Moore said it all started when she asked her children, Owen, Cormac, Agnes and Eamon, to organize their rooms.

“They wanted to do something with all of the books laying around the house,” she said.

Moore knew about Freedom School Partners from her children’s school, Providence Day School. The nonprofit works to prevent summer learning loss in children.

“We are fortunate to be surrounded by books and want to make sure everyone has access to them especially during this time when we are confined to our homes,” Moore said.

COVID-19 disrupted academic instruction for Freedom School Partners scholars who represent children from vulnerable communities. The nonprofit has developed a program to ensure resources, including books, go directly to families.

The Freedom School Partners 2020 R.E.S.P.O.N.S.E. (Reading and Enrichment for Scholars Plus Other Needed Supplies and Essentials) will occur via pop-up sites at multiple locations this summer.

Moore said her kids, especially Agnes, were the driving force of the virtual book drive.

Owen, a rising seventh-grader, had run a successful canned food drive for his quarantine birthday in April so Agnes, a rising fourth-grader, suggested the family collect books to donate to Freedom School Partners and post it on Facebook.

Neighbors and other Providence Day School families dropped off books in a bin on the family’s porch. The family would collect and organize the books inside.

“I always tell my children that to whom much has been given, much is expected,” Moore said. “Freedom School Partners does amazing work to help bridge the gap between the end of school and the start of school. Everyone should have a vested interest in ensuring the success of Freedom School Partners and its scholars.”