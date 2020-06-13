Cooper warns North Carolinians to stay vigilant, reinforces COVID-19 restrictions

By Nyamekye Daniel

(The Center Square) – With North Carolina higher than most states in percent of positive COVID-19 tests, Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday, June 12, he is not in a rush to lift more COVID-19 restrictions.



North Carolina moved into phase two of reopening May 22. Some of the restrictions expected to be lifted, according to Cooper’s plan, have remained in place during the phase.



Cooper has said he would consider moving into a phase 2.5.



On Friday, Cooper said he would continue to use caution and put North Carolinians’ physical health at the forefront of his decisions.



“Easing restrictions gradually has kept the disease from overwhelming our hospitals, and we must keep that as a priority in our decision-making,” Cooper said during a news briefing Friday. “This increase in cases doesn’t mean we’ve made a decision about going into phase 2.5 or three.”



Friday marked the highest day of new COVID-19 cases and tests performed in North Carolina. Of the 21,442 test results reported to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday, June 11, more than 8% – or 1,768 – were positive for COVID-19.



Hospitalizations have also increased, with 760 people seeking hospital care for COVID-like symptoms Thursday.



NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said Friday the coronavirus is “still a serious threat.”



“We’ve seen in other states how a stable situation can quickly become anything but,” she said.



COVID-19 hospitalizations are trending upward, and the rate of positive cases has slightly increased over the past seven days, she said.



Phase 2 was supposed to include the limited opening of restaurants, bars, fitness centers, personal care services and playgrounds. However, bars, gyms, fitness facilities and playgrounds have remained closed. The General Assembly has passed two bills aimed at overturning some of the restrictions, but Cooper vetoed one measure, and the other remained on the governor’s desk as of Friday afternoon.



When Cooper announced the launch of Phase 2 May 20, the trend in the percentage of positive cases and hospitalizations were “leveled,” according to public health reports. NCDHHS reported 6% of tests were positive, and 585 people were hospitalized with symptoms May 19.



Cooper advised the public to follow health recommendations and to get tested if they have been in large crowds.



“Following strategies that reduce transmission, like washing hands, wearing a face covering, waiting six feet from people and tracing the virus to its sources will help us make these decisions,” Cooper said Friday.