Convention Center construction to impact LYNX Blue Line service

CHARLOTTE – The LYNX Blue Line will shut down some uptown stations on June 13, 14, 20 and 21 to accommodate construction activities at the Charlotte Convention Center.

There will be no LYNX Blue Line service from the Carson to 7th Street stations. CATS will implement a bus-bridge from the Carson to 7th Street stations. Each affected station will be served by a nearby bus stop.

The bus-bridge will go into effect at the start of service Saturday, June 13. It will continue until the end of service Sunday, June 13. Normal LYNX service will resume Monday morning, June 15.

Regular local fare will be required and serves as a transfer.

Call CATS Customer Service at 704-336-7433 for more information on service impacts.