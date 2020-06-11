CLT mural declares Black Lives Matter

Charlotte Assistant City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba retweeted a video showcasing the words Black Lives Matter written on the street leading up to the White House.

“Imagine for a few minutes that we can ‘art-ify’ the intersection of Trade and Tryon with ‘Black Lives Matter!’ And leave it in that space for 2 weeks. Wouldn’t that send a strong message?!” he added to the tweet.

Four days later, 17 artists painted a Black Lives Matter street mural on Tryon Street, between Third and Fourth streets, in collaboration with the city, Charlotte Is Creative, Brand the Moth and BLKMRKTCLT.

The message comes as Charlotte City Council halted the funding of chemical agents and adopted the #8CantWait framework to reduce police violence, which includes baning shooting at moving vehicles, requiring all force be reported and requiring a warning before shooting.