City leaders approve Ballantyne Reimagined

CHARLOTTE – Ballantyne Reimagined is set to become a reality as the Charlotte City Council approved a rezoning that allows the 454-acre Ballantyne Corporate Park to transform into more of a live-work-play environment.

The council approved a series of decisions authorizing City Manager Marcus Jones to negotiate reimbursements of up to

$42.5 million for public infrastructure improvements. Northwood is investing $1.5 billion into the redevelopment within the first two phases of the project.

Ed Driggs, who represents the Ballantyne area on the council, said Ballantyne Reimagined is a huge development for south Charlotte, incorporating an amphitheater, park, greenspace and provisions for rail transit.

“It’s something that would be a model even without the solution that we found for affordable housing, which is novel and allows 260 units of affordable housing to be created in this area that is normally inaccessible because of land prices in south Charlotte,” Driggs said. “I think this is a win all around.”

The council voted 10-1 to move forward with the project. Councilwoman Renee Perkins Johnson cast the lone no vote.

Perkins Johnson said she couldn’t support the motions related to Ballantyne Reimagined because the affordable housing excludes people making 30% of the area median income.

“Here’s an opportunity to invest in what we say our priorities are and I think we are missing the mark,” Perkins Johnson said.

Mayor Vi Lyles said she could understand Perkins Johnson’s opinion, but the city is getting affordable housing in a place that has never been considered before.

Northwood initially proposed 160 units at 80% AMI, but increased that amount twice. The latest proposal shared with council in in May includes 260 units between 50% and 80% AMI.

Councilwoman Dimple Ajmera credited Driggs and the developer for their work during the negotiations, which led to more affordable housing for the project.

The first two phases of the Ballantyne Reimagined project consist of the following:

• Phase I: 1,030 residential units (130 affordable), 300,000 square feet of retail and restaurants, 200 hotel rooms, an amphitheater, greenway connections and roadway infrastructure.

• Phase II: 1,050 residential units (130 affordable), 300 townhomes, and 400,000 square feet of office space.

A third phase has been described as aspirational, will be triggered by a major transportation event. It may include up to 1,890 residential units (270 affordable) and 1.5 million square feet of office space.

Northwood has committed to developing an east-west connector road between Johnston Road and Community House Road, as well as improvements to key intersections and I-485 ramps.