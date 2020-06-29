Charlotte offers recovery grants for small business

CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte is accepting applications for its Access to Capital Small Business Recovery grants program through 5 p.m. July 31 at www.charlotteopenforbusiness.com.

The city recently partnered with Foundation For The Carolinas to launch the program, which will distribute $30 million in federal CARES Act funding to local small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is part of the city’s Open for Business initiative and will distribute grants of either $10,000 or $25,000 (depending on the number of employees) to small businesses headquartered within Charlotte city limits that have been affected by the pandemic. FFTC serves as the city’s grantmaking partner for the effort.

Applications will be selected randomly by geography from the applicant pool for review.

To qualify, a small business must:

• Be headquartered within the Charlotte city limits.

• Employ 25 or fewer employees (including part-time, if reported on company’s W-3).

• Have been established before Jan. 1, 2020.

• Have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Have gross sales for 2019 of at least $30,000 and less than $2 million.

• Not be currently engaged in bankruptcy proceedings.