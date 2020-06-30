Center for Community Transitions receives Bank of America grant

CHARLOTTE – The Center for Community Transitions, an organization that supports individuals and families who have been impacted by incarceration, received a $25,000 grant from Bank of America.

CCT helps people with criminal records and their families find healthier and more productive ways of living.

The grant will help support CCT’s LifeWorks! program, which provides clients practical training, employment seeking assistance and behavioral tools to help them reach their professional and personal goals.

It will also support the Families Doing Time program, which provides a continuum of services to families and children with loved ones in jail or prison, including family events, support groups, information sharing and training for professionals.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have continued to be deeply invested and filled with an unmatched passion about the work we do and the people and families in our community impacted by incarceration,” Executive Director Patrice Funderburg said.

Become a CMG Insider! Subscribe to our daily email newsletter to stay on top of everything we are publishing in print and online. Click here to be added to the distribution list.