CBD store teams with teen to support older adults

Maia Fulk, 14, delivers gift bags filled with products from KANNA CBD and other items to residents at Brightmore Retirement Community. Photo courtesy of TVI Communications

CHARLOTTE – A CBD company in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood has been helping health care workers and older adults during COVID-19 by giving away gift bags and free samples.

Mindy Coats and Sam Bruton, co-founders of KANNA CBD, recently donated some of their products to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Brightmore Retirement Community. The couple founded their natural wellness company last year, fueled by a passion to educate people about the health benefits of hemp and CBD.

“I enjoy helping people find a better way to heal than pharmaceuticals,” Coats said.

Health care workers at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center received self-care packages with a few of KANNA’S best CBD products to help with focus, calming anxiety and pain relief. Coats included some edible CBD treats for pets who suffer from anxiety.

She said health care workers deserve something to “take the edge off or reduce the stress in their lives.”

“Out of everybody, they have been working overtime to keep us all safe,” Coats said.

KANNA also connected with 14-year-old Maia Fulk, who took it upon herself to organize donation gift bags for residents of Brightmore Retirement Community.

Maia had posted on Nextdoor that she was looking for a way to give back to the community and keep herself busy while at home. Before coronavirus, she was involved in theater and ballet and was a member of the National Junior Honors Society at Community House Middle School.

“I was used to going out and volunteering and then all of a sudden, I couldn’t go out and do that anymore,” Maia said. “I felt really cut off from the community.”

Once Coats learned Maia was targeting Brightmore, she jumped at the opportunity to reach an older demographic. She said many older adults are curious about CBD, but don’t know who to trust or where to go, so she made sure to include tons of literature along with product samples in her donation.

CBD can help ease daily aches and pains. Coats said many of KANNA’s older customers like the CBD-infused cooling gel because it relieves sore muscles and keeps spasms, inflammation and tension at bay.

“A lot of older people are more comfortable placing something topically,” Coats said. “They also like the bath bombs. Soaking in CBD is super beneficial.”

Maia used the products from KANNA to make gift bags for residents at Brightmore. She included other items – playing cards, coloring and puzzle books, toiletries, hard candies – donated by people who saw her post on Nextdoor.

“I hope it brings a smile to their face and they know people still care and they aren’t alone,” Maia said.

KANNA is continuing to give back to the community by asking the public to nominate an essential worker. Nominees will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win one of 20 gift bags.

“It’s a nice little give back to say thanks,” Coats said.

Want to learn more?

Visit www.kannacbd.org or call 980-237-6651 for more information about KANNA CBD. Check out the store at 209 W. Worthington Ave.