Bull Gastrobar celebrates second anniversary

CHARLOTTE – Bulla Gastrobar is celebrating its two-year anniversary all day June 16 with a party featuring $5 sangrias and the raffling of a $50 restaurant gift card.

Located at 4310 Sharon Road, the restaurant specializes in shareable plates and Spanish delicacies.

Known for its communal dining setting, the restaurant has adjusted for COVID-19 by offering takeout, third-party delivery and seating arranged for social distancing.

Visit www.bullagastrobar.com or call 704-837-4422 for details.