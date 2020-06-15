You are here: Home / News / Bull Gastrobar celebrates second anniversary

Bull Gastrobar celebrates second anniversary

by Leave a Comment

CHARLOTTE – Bulla Gastrobar is celebrating its two-year anniversary all day June 16 with a party featuring $5 sangrias and the raffling of a $50 restaurant gift card.

Located at 4310 Sharon Road, the restaurant specializes in shareable plates and Spanish delicacies.

Known for its communal dining setting, the restaurant has adjusted for COVID-19 by offering takeout, third-party delivery and seating arranged for social distancing.

Visit www.bullagastrobar.com or call 704-837-4422 for details.

Did you like this? Share it:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *