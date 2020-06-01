Boys & Girls Clubs to partner with Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE – The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of North and South Carolina and the Carolina Panthers announced a multi-year marketing partnership underwritten by Transportation Insight.

As part of the agreement, the Boys & Girls Clubs become the presenting sponsor of the Carolina Panthers Kids Club. They also receive promotional opportunities around the team’s Keep Pounding Day, Football 101 event, and Play 60 Combine at Romare Bearden Park.

“The awareness that the Carolina Panthers can help bring our programs is unmatched, and the workforce development program will really benefit our club members,” said Wesley Sharpe, executive director of The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of North and South Carolina. “We believe when young people have access to quality opportunities that support workforce readiness, they are well-positioned for great futures.”

The partnership also creates a workforce development program for the club’s children and youth. Prior to Panthers home games, club members will tour Bank of America Stadium to learn about jobs from the box office to sports medicine. Club members will then head to their seats to watch the Panthers play.

The partnership supports the workforce development strategy of the Boys & Girls Clubs, which gives children a chance to explore careers, develops essential life skills and provides opportunities to learn and demonstrate job skills.

“Our strategic partnership platforms will help highlight the important work that the Boys & Girls Clubs do throughout the Carolinas,” said Paul McGoohan, vice president of corporate development for Tepper Sports & Entertainment.

Visit www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/programs/boys-and-girls-clubs/ for details.