Boys & Girls Clubs registering youth for day camp

CHARLOTTE – The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte is accepting applications for its summer day camp program, which begins June 15.

The program is offered in Charlotte (Marsh Road, Belmont Avenue and Milton Road) and Monroe (Community Church of Monroe).

“In these difficult times, when ‘summer brain drain’ is expected to be worse due to the pandemic and there’s heightened concern about mental health, our programs are critical to helping children succeed,” Executive Director Marty Clary said.

The program includes arts, STEM projects, life skills and healthy habits. The cost is $50 per week at the three Charlotte Clubs. Lunch is provided. Reduced rate scholarships are available, as well.

Visit www.BGCCharlotte.org for details.