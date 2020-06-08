Bishop sponsors Flexibility for States and Localities Act

CHARLOTTE – U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop has cosponsored the Flexibility for States and Localities Act, which expands the use of funds directed toward state and local governments from the Coronavirus Relief Fund.

“While fiscally responsible states should not be bailing out our irresponsible counterparts in general, I support increased flexibility for coronavirus-related funds already allocated,” Bishop said. “The coronavirus pandemic continues to be an enormous cost for which many states and localities were not financially prepared. By increasing flexibility of funds, they can continue to keep their citizens safe.”

H.R. 7094 amends Section 5001(a) of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to allow states greater discretion over how to spend funds allocated through the $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund.

The bill would allow remaining funds to be used to offset coronavirus-related budgetary shortfalls. The legislation ensures all previous taxpayer protections are kept intact and funds are not directed toward non-coronavirus related purposes.