Bill to fend off unemployment fraud passes N.C. House

By Nyamekye Daniel

(The Center Square) – The North Carolina House on June 4 unanimously approved a bill that could help unemployed residents in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

House Bill 1229 directs $2 million to fight unemployment fraud, and it authorizes the state to apply for a federal waiver that allows non-disabled adults to continue to participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The measure would finance a contract between the state’s Division of Employment Security and the Government Data Analytics Center to increase cybersecurity and data monitoring.

It also authorizes the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services to apply for a federal waiver that allows people between 18 and 49 years old, with no dependents or disabilities, to receive food stamps for more than three months in a 36-month period.

Members of the House Select Committee on COVID-19’s Economic Support Work Group proposed the bill after the U.S. Secret Service issued a warning May 14 about a possible attack on the state’s unemployment program by a Nigerian fraud ring.

In a memo released to the public last week, U.S. Department of Labor officials were warned about the possible increase of fraud in the unemployment self-certification process being used to apply for additional benefits under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

Unemployed residents in many states self-certify by checking a qualifying box on the form submitted to workforce agencies.

“The associated risk of improper payments and fraud is significant, as the UI program historically experiences some of the highest improper payment rates within the federal government,” Assistant Inspector General for Audit Elliot Lewis wrote.

The House bill would allow the state to withdraw $2 million from the $1.9 billion the state still has in federal COVID-19 funding courtesy of the CARES Act.

The SNAP provision was added to the bill in committee.

States can ask the federal government to suspend the SNAP benefit time limit in areas that have an unemployment rate of more than 10% or a “lack of sufficient jobs.”

More than 1 million people in North Carolina have filed for unemployment from mid-March to May 19, as COVID-19 shutdowns and restrictions on businesses were implemented throughout the state. The statewide unemployment rate was 12.5% in April, the latest numbers available. Durham-Chapel Hill and Greenville counties each had the lowest rate at 9.5%.

The federal government temporarily has waived work requirements for able-bodied adults because of the pandemic’s effect on the economy.

The North Carolina waiver would apply from April 1 through the end of the federal public health emergency declaration. Time-limit waivers usually last for 12 months, according to law.

The bill now heads to the Senate.