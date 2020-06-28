Bank of America donates to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

CHARLOTTE – Bank of America has awarded a $100,000 grant to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

“The $100,000 grant from Bank of America will be used towards providing food to those in need,” said Kay Carter, CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. “We appreciate Bank of America’s generous award and continued support of the Food Bank.”

Second Harvest partners with several groups, including families of children whose school meals will be missing during time of school closures, seniors who are being asked to remain safely at home, and individuals being affected by business closures and cancellations. In many cases, their clients are hourly workers, and any reduction in hours causes a tremendous burden. Since mid-March, the food bank has packed and distributed over 160,000 nutritious food boxes.

The grant is part of Bank of America’s philanthropic giving efforts in local communities.

“Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina is one of the most critical organizations to ensuring opportunity for all in this region,” said Charles Bowman, Charlotte market president for Bank of America. “In addition to our financial support, our local teammates annually contribute almost 5,000 volunteer hours. Their services mean a lot to our employees and the community as a whole.”

Become a CMG Insider! Subscribe to our daily email newsletter to stay on top of everything we are publishing in print and online. Click here to be added to the distribution list.