Atrium Health’s Woods announces 1M mask plan

Eugene Woods

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health CEO Eugene Woods announced a consortium of business leaders have committed to collectively donating 1 million masks, with an emphasis on getting them into the hands of underserved communities.

Woods said CEOs of Bank of America, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, Carolina Panthers, Honeywell, Lowe’s and Red Ventures are partnering on the initiative.

“It’s essential that businesses work in concert with health professionals so people can get back to work,” Woods said. “In fact, it is the key pathway to recovery. I had the chance to talk with other CEOs from some of the largest employers in this state this week about how we could work together to support masking, especially among our most vulnerable citizens, including communities of color who are being disproportionately affected by this disease. They said simply: ‘count us in.’”

Woods said he is pro-health and pro-business, noting they are “inextricably connected.”

“Medical science says to reduce the spread of COVID-19, masking works” he said. “My sincere hope is that all the people of North Carolina can join forces to make wearing a mask not something we feel we have to do – but something that we want to do to keep each other, our neighbors, our children and our loved ones healthy and safe.”