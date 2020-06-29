Apparo celebrates tech superheroes and helps other nonprofits

CHARLOTTE – Apparo, a nonprofit that helps other charities leverage technology, is accepting submissions for the TechExec Community Impact Award and the Mission Possible: The Economic Opportunity Award.

The TechExec Community Impact Award celebrates Charlotte technology leaders with a proven track record of donating their time, talents and financial support to nonprofits in need. Apparo honors the award winner at its fall Community Impact Breakfast, awarding them $5,000 of pro bono support to gift to a nonprofit of their choice. 2019’s

“The TechExec Award is an opportunity for Apparo to celebrate a technology professional who is using their expertise and influence for good,” Apparo CEO Kim Lanphear said. “Although IT professionals are usually behind the scenes, this award puts them in the spotlight and acknowledges them for their efforts.”

Apparo’s Mission Possible: The Economic Opportunity Award, in partnership with Accenture, focuses on helping local nonprofits who want to use technology to increase economic mobility in Charlotte. One nonprofit will be awarded $10,000 in cash and receive an additional $50,000 in free consulting.

After an initial survey and consulting session, Apparo’s pro bono consultants work with nonprofits to brainstorm how technology can solve their biggest challenges. They then assist the nonprofits in building a proposal for a tech-based solution that can maximize the organization’s work.

“As we continue to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, being able to leverage technology has become more important to nonprofit organizations than ever before,” Lanphear said. “The impact of this award can be seen throughout our community, in the ways previous winners are coming out stronger than ever through the crisis.”

Apparo is accepting nominations for the TechExec Community Impact Award until Aug. 11. Eligible nonprofits interested in participating in the Mission Possible Award must complete a survey and schedule an initial consulting session by Oct. 9.

