Adams introduces Right to PROTEST Act

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Rep. Alma Adams (NC-12) introduced the Right to Protect Real Objectors Taking Exception to Systemic Transgressions (PROTEST) Act, to protect Americans exercising their right to protest from overly hostile conduct from law enforcement.

Her bill would make the use of riot control agents, as defined by federal law, without a clear, audible warning given beforehand and a reasonable amount of time to disperse, a criminal violation subject to 18 U.S.C. § 242, “Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law.”

“Across our country, chemical agents are being used on protesters who are predominately peaceful. Entire groups of protesters are being made to choke on gas, as well as being subjected to pepper balls and pepper spray, for the actions of a few protesters,” Adams said. “Over the past month, protesters were often the victims of indiscriminate force. On many occasions, they couldn’t breathe.”

She said the Right to PROTEST would hold all police departments nationwide accountable.