Adams cosponsors Justice in Policing Act of 2020

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Rep. Alma Adams joined over 100 members of Congress as a cosponsor of the Justice in Policing Act of 2020.

Sponsors described the bill as the first-ever bold, comprehensive approach to hold police accountable, change the culture of law enforcement and build trust between law enforcement and our communities.

“Congress must take urgent action to address the epidemic of police brutality against Americans. This bill does that, and acknowledges that black lives can’t wait until the next election,” Adams said. “By passing the Justice in Policing Act of 2020, we can begin the process of rebuilding the fragile trust in our justice system. Urgency and progress are the antidote to injustice.”

Adams also participated in a moment of silence in Emancipation Hall – eight minutes and 46 seconds – to honor George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others.

“It was physically and emotionally painful,” Adams said. “I cannot imagine George Floyd’s agony.”