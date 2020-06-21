Adams co-sponsors Juneteenth National Independence Day Act

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Alma Adams (NC-12) joined Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (TX-18) as an original cosponsor of the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, which would make Juneteenth a federal holiday.
Juneteenth marks the moment when Union soldiers told slaves 155 years ago in Galveston, Texas they were free.
“Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom, of our right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” Adams said. “Of emancipation instead of dehumanization. Of a message that made its way from Washington to Texas, freeing women and men upon its sight. It is our history, a reminder of deeds darker than death or night, and a debt unpaid that must still be made right. This bill is the least we can do, but it should still be done.”
Comments
Charles Talley says
This bill could help to make hate less of a means to vote against one’s best interest. It could also help to show that lying words do not make the world great. It would also help to free all mankind.