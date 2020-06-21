Adams co-sponsors Juneteenth National Independence Day Act

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Alma Adams (NC-12) joined Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (TX-18) as an original cosponsor of the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, which would make Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Juneteenth marks the moment when Union soldiers told slaves 155 years ago in Galveston, Texas they were free.

“Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom, of our right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” Adams said. “Of emancipation instead of dehumanization. Of a message that made its way from Washington to Texas, freeing women and men upon its sight. It is our history, a reminder of deeds darker than death or night, and a debt unpaid that must still be made right. This bill is the least we can do, but it should still be done.”