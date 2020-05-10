Wilkinson Era Real Estate raises $10K to feed health-care workers

CHARLOTTE – Wilkinson Era Real Estate exceeded its $10,000 campaign goal to feed front-line workers across markets its serves.

The “Feed the Front Line Heroes” campaign raised $10,000 in 30 days throughout all four of its major markets across the Carolinas, including Charlotte. The firm will continue to raise funds to care for and protect those who keep us safe.

The goal equates to 1,000-plus lunches delivered to health-care workers. Charlotte restaurants Portofino’s, Showmars and Midwood Smokehouse were part of the campaign.

“Throughout this fundraiser, our hope is that we can make a greater impact together during this challenging time and provide some support to our friends in the food-service industry,” said Eb Moore, owner and CEO at Wilkinson ERA Real Estate. “We are all in this together and supporting one another is needed now more than ever.”

