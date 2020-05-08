Whaley to lead USO Southeast Region

Jim Whaley brings military and executive leadership experience to his new role.

CHARLOTTE – Jim Whaley, president and CEO of USO of North Carolina, will assume his new role as president of the organization’s 10-state Southeast Region on May 15.

Whaley has served as president and CEO for USO of North Carolina since August 2019. He was responsible for the leadership and oversight of USO of NC service delivery across the state, including nine USO fixed centers, two satellite centers, and a mobile center in the areas in and surrounding Jacksonville, Charlotte, Fayetteville and Raleigh-Durham.

“The USO has a long tradition of providing vital support to our nations armed forces and I humbled to be part of this renowned organization,” Whaley said.

Most recently, Whaley founded and served as CEO of Sonnet Public Relations LLC. He previously worked in executive level positions at Sealed Air Corporation, and Siemens Corporation.

Whaley served as a Master Army Aviator and U.S. Army Helicopter Instructor Pilot. He sits on the boards of directors of Veterans Bridge Home and the Red Cross of the Carolinas.