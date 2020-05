CHARLOTTE – Joni Deutsch, host of WFAE’s “Amplifier” podcast, will lead virtual Podcasting 101 workshops as part of its Queen City PodQuest Academy.

Attendees will learn podcasting fundamentals including recording, producing, uploading and marketing podcasts.

The academy will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, May 5, 12, 19 and 26. After registering, attendees will

receive a confirmation email with call-in information.

Register at www.WFAE.org/QueenCityPodQuest.