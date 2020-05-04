Wells Fargo earns ‘outstanding’ Community Reinvestment Act rating

CHARLOTTE – Wells Fargo announced May 4 its most recent Community Reinvestment Act rating for the Charlotte MMSA is “outstanding.”

Wells Fargo also received a rating of “outstanding” for North Carolina, as well as a national rating of “outstanding” from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency as a result of the company’s performance on the exam’s components and the company’s commitment to serving low- to moderate-income communities.

The Community Reinvestment Act encourages banks to meet the credit needs of all segments of the communities where and with whom they do business, including low- and moderate-income populations.

“While we’re incredibly proud that our national CRA rating reflects the work Wells Fargo has been doing to serve low- and moderate-income communities, we’re also honored that our work in Charlotte has been recognized as ‘outstanding,’” said Kendall Alley, region bank president for Charlotte. “This result reflects our ongoing commitment to lending to, investing in and providing service to communities across Charlotte. We will continue to promote economic growth, sustainable homeownership and neighborhood stability in low- and moderate-income communities in Charlotte and everywhere else we do business.”

Wells Fargo’s most recent CRA rating covers the years 2012 to 2018. In Charlotte, Wells Fargo received a “high satisfactory” rating on the lending test, an “outstanding” rating on the investment test, and an “outstanding” rating on the service test.