Uptown ramp closures on I-277 this week

CHARLOTTE – N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will have several closures this week as part of a $16.3 million project to improve the roadway and 22 bridges along Interstate 277.

Crews will work this week on ramps from U.S. 74 West, East Fourth and Stonewall Street to the outer loop, and from the outer loop to U.S. 74 East and Kenilworth Avenue.

The closures will be in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., beginning tonight through Friday morning

All the work is weather dependent and subject to change. Detour information will be at www.DriveNC.gov under Mecklenburg County. NCDOT urges drivers to slow down while going through the work zones and detour routes.