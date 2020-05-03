United Way opens Unite Charlotte, United Neighborhoods grant cycles

CHARLOTTE – United Way of Central Carolinas announced the opening of its 2021 grant cycles for Unite Charlotte and United Neighborhoods to help strengthen neighborhoods, boost economic mobility and advance racial equity.

The needs of the community are growing, such as families needing help to become financially stable, preparing children to enter school ready to read and providing technology for job training.

To date, United Way has invested about $1.2 million in nearly 30 Unite Charlotte partners, as well as committed $2.4 million over three years to support revitalization efforts in eight neighborhoods.

“Perhaps now more than ever, United Way’s ongoing efforts to build stronger neighborhoods for greater economic mobility remain vitally important,” said Kathryn Firmin-Sellers, chief impact officer at United Way. “We also recognize the key role we play in advancing racial equity through investments in grassroots nonprofit organizations.”