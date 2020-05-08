United Way distributing $1.2M in federal food, shelter funding

CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County has been awarded $1,160,117 to help supplement emergency food and shelter efforts.

A portion of the funds – $478,258 – was awarded under Phase 37 of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, a federally funded program intended to help meet the needs of people experiencing hunger and homelessness.

In addition to funds awarded under Phase 37, Mecklenburg County received $681,859 under another EFSP funding phase called Phase CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security).

A board facilitated by United Way of Central Carolinas will determine how the funding will be distributed to area service providers of emergency food and shelter programs.

Organizations interested in applying should email Beth Reichert at breichert@uwcentralcarolinas.org to request an application. Applications are due by noon May 15.