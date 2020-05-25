Union County manager addresses stinky water

MONROE – Union County Manager Mark Watson told county commissioners May 18 that complaints about the odor and taste of water was the result of an algae bloom at a water reservoir.

Watson said this was its first warm weather season for the new reservoir.

“We certainly understand the level of concern,” Watson said. “Staff made very effort to communicate what steps we were taking in order to determine the cause.”

He said the county sent out a letter and email to customers to let them know of the cause and what steps they were taking to mitigate the algae bloom.

“We made every effort to get the word out with factual and up-to-date information,” Watson said. “The only thing that prohibited us from doing that the first day or two was the fact the water samples had to be made and it took time to culture those and get those reports back.”

Charlotte news stations WSOC and WCNC talked to residents in mid-May about their concerns with the water.

aWe asked Union County Weekly Facebook followers what they thought about the taste of the water:

• “I would expect service to improve with the increase in price, but unfortunately, the reverse appears to be true. We haven’t forgotten the e.coli incident in March.” – Sondra Bradford

• “I bought a filter for my refrigerator for the first time. I have had the fridge for 10 years.” – Branden Wilson Chopelas

• “Yep. Tap water in Wesley Chapel tastes like dirt.” – Alison Stevens Demus

• “And it smells funny sometimes, too.” – Wesley Chapel Councilwoman Amanda Swayne Fuller

• “Yes, noticed about a week ago in Indian Trail. It tastes like dirt!” – Gretchen Tyler Botts