Truliant awarding extra $1,000 to associates for COVID-19 work

CHARLOTTE – Truliant Federal Credit Union will distribute a total of $655,600 to its staff in the coming weeks for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The one-time payment averages $1,000 for each full-time associate. Executives and senior leaders have been excluded from the payments.

“Our commitment to improving lives is not just limited to our members,” CEO Todd Hall said. “Faced with adversity, our frontline and work-at-home employees have done remarkable work, making sure our members have access to their finances and relief options during this time of economic uncertainty, hardship and isolation.”

During the pandemic, Truliant increased mobile accessibility, kept branches open by appointment and cross-trained more than 100 employees to answer incoming calls to ensure its contact center was able to meet increased volume.

Truliant also developed special programs including an expanded Skip-A-Pay option for a variety of loans and a low APR Loyalty Loan program to replace lost paychecks. Through the first round of the Payment Protection Program, Truliant awarded 248 loans to small businesses and anticipates more than 500 will receive funding in the second round.

“Our members have needed us during this time, and our staff has worked night and day to make sure they continue to prosper when the pandemic ends,” Hall said.

The credit union has branches in Matthews (324 N. Trade St), Mint Hill (7114 Brighton Park Drive) and Charlotte (7107 Waverly Walk Ave. and 4530 Park Road).