Southeast Psych transitions to teletherapy

CHARLOTTE – Southeast Psych’s team of 40 therapists have shifted their practices to providing remote services for most clients as many therapists and counselors across the region have transitioned to teletherapy during the coronavirus outbreak.

The clinical staff has received training in the ethics, legalities and practical use of the teletherapy.

“People are struggling and some of our therapists have seen an increase in the number of clients they’re seeing each week,” CEO Craig Pohlman said. “Now our reach is statewide, since driving distance to one of our Charlotte offices isn’t required.”

The clinical staff report teletherapy feels similar to face-to-face sessions for them and most of their clients.

“Telehealth has been a really easy transition for me and my clients,” team clinician Melissa Miller said. “At the end of some sessions, I’ve found myself amazed with my clients because it felt like an hour passed in my office and not on a computer.”

Jonathan Hetterly works with young adults, many of whom travel or are out of town for school or work.

“I’ve been doing therapy remotely for many years with college students who want to continue with me, musicians or athletes who travel, and others,” clinician Jonathan Hetterly said. “It’s been a great resource and it works well.”

Teletherapy has also been helpful for younger people who need support during this stressful time.

Dr. Kelley Bolton, a psychologist who works with children and teens, said teletherapy allows her to continue working with clients and their parents without putting their health at risk.”

“It provides the flexibility of being able to schedule shorter appointments or quick check-ins with younger kids,” Bolton said. “But most importantly, I can maintain strong therapeutic relationships.”

