Sentry Insurance Foundation donates $25K to COVID-19 Response Fund

CHARLOTTE – The Sentry Insurance Foundation is donating $25,000 to the COVID-19 Response Fund launched by United Way of Central Carolinas and Foundation For The Carolinas.

The donation was part of a $1.07 million commitment to organizations across the country for coronavirus relief.

A longtime supporter of United Way, the foundation’s donation to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg COVID-19 Response Fund is one of 15 donations to local United Way organizations across the country where Sentry employees live and work.

An additional matching program encourages employees to join the company in supporting their communities.

“At Sentry, we’re committed to helping those we serve get through this very difficult time,” CEO Pete McPartland said. “We also understand help is needed at the heart of our communities. By partnering with local organizations – from United Way to other community groups – we hope to lift up our communities and work together to overcome the obstacles we face.”