Sen. Tillis announces funding for health-care centers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) announced the Department of Health and Human Services will award more than $12 million to 39 NCHRSA-funded health-care centers to support expanded COVID-19 testing.

The award is part of the Health Care Enhancement Act and Paycheck Protection Program, which Tillis supported.

The Charlotte Community Health Clinic will get $187,999 while the C.W. Williams Community Health Center will receive $287,854.

The funding will be used to expand the range of testing as well as the purchase of additional protective resources, laboratory services, training for staff and expanded outreach.

“This funding will provide our health-care facilities across the state with expanded testing capabilities, which is key in our efforts to protect the health of North Carolinians and begging the process of the safe reopening of our economy,” he said.

Tillis previously announced more than $919 million in grants to health-care providers and health systems in North Carolina and $34 million in grants to North Carolina health-care centers to assist efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic as well as an additional $391 million to North Carolina health-care providers who provided care for COVID-19 patients. The funding comes from the CARES Act, legislation supported by Tillis.