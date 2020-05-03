SECU Foundation donates $500,000 to Meals on Wheels NC

RALEIGH – The SECU Foundation awarded a $500,000 grant to Meals on Wheels North Carolina to help address increased food insecurities among older adults during the coronavirus pandemic.

The donation will expand the resources to deliver more nutritional meals to vulnerable older adults statewide. The grant is part of the joint commitment of $10 million toward COVID-19 relief from the SECU Foundation and State Employees’ Credit Union.

Meals on Wheels North Carolina has been serving senior adults for 40 years. Its programs provide weekly meals to over 41,000 older North Carolinians. It has identified over 400,000 seniors who struggle with hunger and isolation and an even higher number of individuals at-risk of being food insecure.

“Senior hunger is very real in North Carolina, and the current pandemic only makes accessing healthy food even more difficult,” said Alan Winstead, a board member for Meals on Wheels North Carolina. “This funding will make a very positive impact in helping seniors eat healthy, nutritious meals across the state.”